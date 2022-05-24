Coal India Q4 Preview | PAT may rise 18%; margin likely to grow 26%

The company expects sales to grow by 13.5 percent to Rs 30,300 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

Country's dry fuel mining behemoth Coal India Ltd (CIL) is likely to report March quarter 2022 (Q4FY22) results on Wednesday, May 25.

The company expects sales to grow by 13.5 percent to Rs 30,300 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

Coal India Earnings Estimate Q4FY22 (YoY) CNBC-TV18 Poll Q4FY21 Sales Rs 30,300 crore Rs 26,700 crore EBITDA Rs 7,850 crore Rs 6,382 crore Margin 25.91% 23.90% Profit After Tax Rs 5,400 crore Rs 4,589 crore

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) is likely to grow by 23 percent at Rs 7,850 crore, while margin is expected to grow by 25.91 percent on a year-on-year basis. EBITDA indicates the financial performance of a company before accounting and financial deductions.

It expects profit after tax (PAT) to grow by 18 percent at Rs 5,400 crore against Rs 4,589 crore in the same quarter last year.

Management commentary on inventory levels, wage hikes, movement in receivables, FSA price hikes, and FY23 production target would be key things to watch.

Watch video for more.