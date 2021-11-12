Coal India Q2FY22 earnings preview: Street expects 15% jump in topline

Coal India is due to report its financial results for Q2 on November 12. Analysts expect the state-run coal miner's net profit at around Rs 3,075 crore.

Coal India will report its earnings for the September quarter on Friday. The state-run dry fuel behemoth's topline is likely to jump by close to around 15 percent, and operating profit by around 17 percent. The Street expects the net profit number to come in around Rs 3,075 crore.

The blended realisations are likely to jump up by close to around three percent on a year-on-year basis. The key reason for that is e-auction prices have gone through the roof.

E-auction prices will move to around Rs 1,900 per tonne, which will be leading the blended realisations higher.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D’Souza for more details.