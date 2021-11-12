Coal India Q2 results: Profit after tax at Rs 2,932 crore misses Street estimates; revenue up 10%

Coal India Limited posted its financial results for the quarter ended September 30 on Friday and the profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 2932.73 crore against the Street estimate of Rs 3,075 crore. The company witnessed a marginal dip of 1 percent in PAT as it stood at Rs 2,951.60 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

India’s largest coal producer missed analysts’ expectation of a 15 percent jump in topline too as its consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 23,291 crore, up 10 percent from Rs 21,153 crore in the July to September period last year.

Coal India recorded net sales worth Rs 21,292.50 crore against Rs 19,484.15 a year ago. The consolidated total expenses during the second quarter of the fiscal increased to Rs 20,424.52 crore, against Rs 18,177.82 crore a year ago.

CIL's coal production in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, stood at 125.83 million tonnes (MT), compared to 114.98 MT in the year-ago quarter. The offtake of the dry fuel increased to 147.43 MT, against 134.33 MT a year ago.

The company sales from e-auction in July-September stood at Rs 4,304.29 crore with an average realisation of Rs 1,593.36 per tonne. The Street had expected the e-auction prices to move to around Rs 1,900 per tonne.

Coal India Limited accounts for over 80 percent of the total domestic coal output.