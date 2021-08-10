Coal India Q1FY22 results: Net profit rises 53% YoY to Rs 3,174 cr; misses estimates

State-run Coal India on Tuesday reported a sharp 52.8 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 with strong growth in operating performance.

The miner posted a net profit of Rs 3,174.1 crore in Q1FY22 as compared to Rs 2,077.5 crore in Q1FY21.

The company's revenue increased 36.8 percent to Rs 25,282.1 crore from Rs 18,486.7 crore, YoY.

Net profit during the quarter was lower than CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 3,805 crore, while revenue beat estimates of Rs 24,400 crore.

On the operational front, Coal India's EBITDA rose 58.7 percent to Rs 4,843.8 crore from Rs 3,051.6 and EBITDA margin improved by 270 bps to 19.2 percent as compared to 16.5 percent, in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA and EBITDA margin missed poll estimates of Rs 5,300 crore and 21.7 percent, respectively.

At 2:35 pm, the shares of Coal India were trading 0.35 percent lower at Rs 142.80 apiece on the BSE.