Coal India Q1FY22 earnings preview: Street expects net profit at Rs 3,800 crore

Coal India will report its Q1FY22 numbers. The topline is expected to come nearly Rs 24,000 crore, and the EBITDA numbers should come in at nearly Rs 5,300 crore. That means margins of nearly 21.7 percent, a contraction of close to 200 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis.

The net profit numbers are expected to come at nearly Rs 3,800 crore.

Realisation should remain flattish. The key factor to track will be e-auction. It is expected to come at nearly 20 percent over FSA realisation.

