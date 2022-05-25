Coal India consolidated net profit zooms to Rs 6,715 crore as revenues soar

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Wednesday reported a 46.33 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,715 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 4,588.9 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 5,400 crore for the quarter under review.

The company's consolidated revenue stood at Rs 32,706.8 crore during the period under review, up 22.5 percent against Rs 26,700 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. The total expenses of the company during the period increased to Rs 25,161.20 crore compared to Rs 21,515.60 crore in the year-ago period.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 41 percent to Rs 9,078.82 crore in Q4 FY22 over Rs 6,438 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 27.7 percent in Q4 FY22 as compared to 24.1 percent in Q4 FY21. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

CIL's production for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, increased to 209 million tonne over 203.42 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's offtake of fossil fuel during the January-March quarter also went up to 180.25 MT, as against 164.89 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the financial year-ended on March 31, 2022, CIL's production was 622.63 MT, up from 596.22 MT in FY21. The company further said that its "board has recommended payment of final dividend for 2021-22 at Rs 3 per share... subject to the approval of the members of the ensuing annual general meeting."

CIL accounts for over 80 percent of the country's total coal output.