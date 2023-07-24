CMS Info Systems aims for revenue of Rs 2,600 crore by FY25, exudes confidence in business expansion

Anush Raghavan, the President of Cash Management Business at CMS Infosystems expressed his confidence in the company's ability to deliver and expand its business, aiming for a remarkable revenue of `2,600 Cr by FY25.

Days after CMS Info Systems posted impressive Q1 figures, Anush Raghavan, the President of the Cash Management Business at the company, shared an ambitious goal of achieving revenue of Rs 2,600 crore by FY25.

The company witnessed year-on-year revenue growth of over 13 percent to Rs 518.25 crore. The EBITDA surged by 19 percent, while profits after tax exhibited a robust growth of 22 percent.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Raghavan said: “In a two-year period, our goal is to get to Rs 2,600 crore (in revenue). In the last investor conference, we shared that we would like to have an aspirational range between Rs 3,400-3,800 crore but only by FY27. So, 85 percent of the management's effort is focused on getting to that Rs 2,600 number.”

Raghavan mentioned that the company is also looking to spread its business in tier four, five, and six locations. He said, “As banking system is growing, and as lending increases, and as consumption increases, and as the growth of retail increases, we are further spreading into tier four, five, and six locations.”

One of the critical indicators of CMS Info Systems' success is the significant contribution of cash to its business. According to Raghavan, by FY27, cash is expected to account for 58-60 percent share of the company's overall business.

“In this two-year period, we think it will be very similar to where we are today. So, cash is today about 65 percent of overall revenue contribution, by FY25 we could be 63-65 percent. If I take a slightly longer-term view, and I look at FY27, I suspect that it will be closer to 58-60 percent of our overall revenue,” he said.

In terms of market share, Raghavan said that the company's ATM market share is set to rise to 50 percent.

He said, “From a market share perspective, or when we look at our revenue share, again, different businesses have CMS will have different market shares, or ATM market share will be very close to 50 percent. But when I look at the overall split of revenue share across ATM retail as well as work that we do directly with the banks on the currency chest and a CIT also saying that number should be a little bit north of 40 percent."

