Earnings
CLSA says earnings took a hit amid demand slowdown, market outlook cautious
Updated : August 06, 2019 09:13 AM IST
Of the 70 results announcements from our India coverage universe so far, 47 percent were above our expectations, 19 percent were in-line and 34 percent were below, said CLSA in its report.
It further said, "Nifty EPS estimates for FY20 have been cut to current 4 percent, and we expect a shade below 20 percent earnings growth."
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more