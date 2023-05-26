English
    City Union Bank Q4 results | Net profit rises 4%, net interest income up 3%

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 26, 2023 7:41:19 PM IST (Published)

    The private bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood at 4.37 percent in the March quarter against 4.62 percent in the December quarter. Net NPAs came at 2.36 percent against 2.67 percent quarter-on-quarter. Shares of City Union Bank ended at Rs 139.40, up by Rs 1.95, or 1.42 percent on the BSE.

    Private sector lender City Union Bank on Friday, May 26, reported a 4.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 218 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 209 crore.

    Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, increased 2.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 514.3 crore against Rs 506.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
    X