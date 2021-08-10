City Union Bank expects slippages to decline in H2FY22

City Union Bank’s June quarter net profit rose over 12 percent to Rs 173 crore year-on-year. Provisions for bad loans were lower compared to the same period last year. N Kamakodi, MD & CEO expects slippages—good assets turning bad—to decline during the second half of this financial year.

N Kamakodi, MD & CEO at City Union Bank, said, “We had about 3 percentage slippages on the financial year 2020-2021 and we had shared our expectation that we will be having slightly lower than that in the financial year 2021-2022 and the bulk of the slippages will be front loaded in the first half so we are going in line with that.” He added that he expects slippages to decline in H2FY22. He further said, “We don’t expect major impact on the incremental slippages. All these restricted books, they are having viable business models and their problems are temporary because of the COVID lockdowns and things like that, we are reasonably confident about them, going forward.”

On provisions, Kamakodi said, “We started building provisions after our Q4 results in the financial year 2020 and even now in the financial year 2021, we have another about Rs 50 crore surplus provision so taking into consideration our incremental expectations on the slippage, we feel that things should normalise. We feel we should not be requiring any additional provision and taking that into consideration only we have started utilising whatever incremental provisions we built in the earlier quarters expecting that the slippages will start coming down in the second half and the recoveries will also start getting better as COVID situation normalises and courts will start functioning normally,” he added.

