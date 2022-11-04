Cross
    earnings News

    Cipla beats Street estimates with 11% rise in quarterly profit driven by core portfolio and US launches

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    Cipla reported a 10.9 percent increase in net profit for the quarter ended September, meeting analysts' expectations.

    Cipla —India's third largest drug maker — on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 789 crore for the July-September period, meeting Street estimates. The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical major's quarterly net profit increased 10.9 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago, driven by robust traction in its core India portfolio and record revenue from its US unit.
    Its revenue for the three-month period increased 5.6 percent on year to Rs 5,829 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
    Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the drug maker's net profit at Rs 771 crore and revenue at Rs 5,811.5 crore.
    "Our performance reflects strong momentum in One-India business and solid execution on differentiated portfolio in the US including the launch of Lenalidomide, driving our overall revenue to a multi-quarter high and expansion in our reported operating profitability, despite external headwinds," said Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO at Cipla.
    The company saw robust traction in its core portfolio across therapies and business segments, with the branded prescription unit clocking a sixth back-to-back quarter of market-beating growth in the core portfolio adjusted for COVID products, according to a statement.
    Its margin — a key metric that determines the degree to which a business makes money — improved by 110 basis points to 22.3 percent. The margin also exceeded analysts' expectations.
    Vohra also said the company's operating profitability is in line with its full-year guidance of 21-22 percent.
    "We are closely working with the US FDA on Goa observations, de-risking key
    assets and improving compliances holistically across manufacturing locations," the CEO added.
    (This story will be updated shortly)
