Cipla's Q4FY21 earnings came in below estimates. Revenue is lower due to India business slowing down and the API business also declining 10 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO of Cipla discussed the performance.

“We have guided to maintaining our track of profitability and growing the business from where we are. Our momentum is pretty strong as we look at our business trajectory with the upcoming launches in the US or with what we are doing in India, both for COVID disorders and disorders not related to COVID,” he said.

“We feel confident about the momentum,” he added.

On input price rise, he stated, “Most companies have managed it as we have. I think it will abate when the demand for COVID drugs abate somewhat and that is related to cases. So in about a month or so, we will begin to see some of that abating.”

The company has ramped up its Remdesivir production by 5 times. “We don’t believe the market should be short beyond another week or so because lots of manufacturers have ramped up,” he said.

A lot of other vitamins, minerals related to COVID-19 are being sold by Cipla.

On Tocilizumab, he said, “There is a global shortage of Tocilizumab but we have been able to service and I have been told that the government has also been able to import from the US and that has helped alleviate some of the demand that is there with regards to Tocilizumab.”

Cipla also plans to sell the antibody cocktail in partnership with Roche. “That will also add to our COVID portfolio,” he shared.

In terms of the COVID-19 portfolio contributing to the total revenue pie, he mentioned, “In the last quarter, we are about 3 percent of our sales that came from COVID. In the quarters before that, we were about 5 percent. So the bulk of our growth still comes from our COVID portfolio.”

When asked if Cipla is in talks with various companies to import vaccines from global majors, he replied, “It is unconfirmed. I cannot say whether it is true or not. All I can say is we have been pretty vocal about our willingness to partner with anyone who wants to bring their vaccine into the country and we have several rounds of discussions with many players but don’t have a partnership as yet.”

“We are happy to partner with anyone to sell their vaccine in the country,” he shared.

On repurposing facilities for vaccine manufacture, he stated, “there is a chance and if required, we have a few facilities that we can repurpose to fill and finish. We don’t have any facilities for drug substance so far.”