Cipla Q3 results: Net profit remains flat at Rs 756.88 crore, beats estimates

Drug firm Cipla on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 756.88 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, almost flat compared to the year-ago period.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 751.6 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 671.1 crore for the quarter under review.
The company's total revenue from operations for October-December rose 6 percent to Rs 5,478.86 crore from Rs 5,169 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Cipla ended at Rs 904.10, up by Rs 12.40, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
First Published: IST