Cipla Q3 results: Net profit remains flat at Rs 756.88 crore, beats estimates

Drug firm Cipla on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 756.88 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, almost flat compared to the year-ago period.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 751.6 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 671.1 crore for the quarter under review.

The company's total revenue from operations for October-December rose 6 percent to Rs 5,478.86 crore from Rs 5,169 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Cipla ended at Rs 904.10, up by Rs 12.40, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.