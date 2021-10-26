Cipla Q2FY22 earnings preview: Revenue expected to grow 3% to Rs 5,179 crore

CNBC-TV18 poll expects a revenue growth of 3 percent at Rs 5179 crore and margins at 22 percent year on year (YoY). US sales will be one of the key numbers to watch out for. The estimate is around USD 145-149 million compared to USD 141 in Q1FY22.

Pharma major Cipla is scheduled to report its Q2FY22 earnings on October 26. The stock is up 20 percent in last one year but has corrected from its 52-week high by around 10 percent.

Meanwhile domestic sales are expected to slowdown as COVID-19 tapers down. Last quarter sales in domestic market were up 65 percent largely contributed by low base as well as COVID-19 drugs.

