Cipla Q2 results: Net profit rises 7.6% to Rs 712 crore; beats estimates

Drug major Cipla on Tuesday posted a 7.6 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 712 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 661.8 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 688.6 crore for the quarter under review.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 9.6 percent to Rs 5,519.8 crore from Rs 5,038.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 4.2 percent to Rs 1,226.2 crore as against Rs 1,176.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Cipla ended at Rs 907.30 up by Rs 5.40, or 0.60 percent on the BSE.

