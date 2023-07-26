Cipla Q1 Results: North America sales highest ever in a quarter, profit, margin beat estimates

Shares of Cipla have erased losses and are currently trading 2.1 percent higher at Rs 1,075.50. The stock is trading at the highest level in six months.

Drugmaker Cipla Ltd. reported North America sales of $222 million during the April-June period. This is the highest-ever sales in a quarter reported by the company for the particular geography. On a year-on-year basis, North America sales were up 43 percent.

The traction in the North American base business came from strong demand and tapering of price erosions, the company said in an investor presentation.

For the June quarter, the company's net profit of Rs 995.7 crore was higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 836 crore. Revenue was in-line with estimates, while EBITDA margin at 23.6 percent was also higher than the CNBC-TV18 expectations of 22.5 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, Cipla's net profit went up by 45 percent, while revenue and operating profit or EBITDA increased by 17.7 percent and 30.7 percent respectively compared to the same period last year.

Within the North America business, Lanreotide's market share has increased to 18 percent. The company further mentioned that three differentiated products are undergoing clinical trials, with filings targeted in financial year 2024 and 2025 respectively.

The company also expects to launch 4-5 peptides and file some more products in the next 18 months.

