Cipla net profit slips 4% in June quarter, R&D investments up 4%

Drug major Cipla on July 29 reported a 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 686.40 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 714.7 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 620.2 crore for the quarter under review.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,375.19 crore during the period under review, down 2.3 percent against Rs 5,504 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 15 percent to Rs 1,143.35 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 1,346 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 21.3 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 24.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

The company's R&D investments stood at Rs 274 crore, or 5.1 percent of sales, higher by 4 percent YoY driven by ongoing clinical trials on a respiratory asset and other developmental efforts.

Umang Vohra, Managing Director, and Global CEO, Cipla Ltd, said: "The core portfolio momentum in One-India business continues to be robust driven by strong demand levers. Our US run rate continues to witness consistent traction in respiratory, complex generics, and peptide portfolios. We are closely tracking upcoming complex launches in H2FY23."

He said the reported operating profitability of 21.3 percent is well within our full-year guidance of 21-22 percent range and has grown double digit versus last year's base EBITDA despite multiple cost headwinds. "Our cost rigour and calibrated pricing actions have helped offset inflationary cost elements, and insulate margins while maintaining high serviceability," he added.

The results came after the close of the market hours.