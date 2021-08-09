Cipla COVID-19 vaccine: Commercial talks with Moderna not possible till broader issues resolved, says management

Cipla reported a better than an estimated set of earnings for the June-ended quarter with India and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) segment-leading growth. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO of the company spoke at length about COVID vaccine plans, the Indian market performance and sustainable growth rate.

CNBC-TV18 had reported last week that the importing of donated COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna by Cipla which had come to light in June is still stuck and there is no movement on commercial talks either, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

“I cannot comment on what exactly is happening between Moderna and the Government of India. I can talk about the fact that like Moderna, we have expressed our interest to partner with vaccine manufacturers. We have been consistent with that intent,” said Vohra.

“We signalled earlier that we stay interested to bring the vaccine into the country, but it has to be once Moderna and the Government of India work out pending issues that they have between themselves,” he added.

The street's eyes are peeled on whether Cipla still has the same level of interest that it did earlier to bring the vaccine to India.

"(This will) depending on moving parts in what happens between them as well as the market reality at that point in time,” Vohra said.

Cipla expects the Indian market growth to be around 12-14 percent for the rest of the year (FY22).

"For the past several quarters now, we have been showing growth higher than the industry with COVID and without COVID drugs,” Vohra said.

