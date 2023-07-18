CIE Automotive net profit shoots up 60% to Rs 302 crore in June quarter, revenue up 5%

Shares of CIE Automotive Ltd ended at Rs 535.00, down by Rs 5.95, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.

Auto component firm CIE Automotive Ltd on Tuesday reported a 59.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 301.7 crore for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 189 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company follows January to December financial year.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,320.3 crore during the period under review, up 4.7 percent against Rs 2,216 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 14.7 percent to Rs 350.6 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal over Rs 305.8 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal, CIE Automotive said.

EBITDA margin stood at 15.1 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 13.8 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.