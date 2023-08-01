Cholamandalam Q1 results: Net profit rises 26%, net interest income 30% up

Cholamandalam Q1 results: The net interest income (NII) for the said quarter came in at Rs 2,127 crore versus Rs 1,639.6 crore in Q1 of FY23.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, the financial services arm of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, on Tuesday, reported 26.3 percent rise in net profit at Rs 710 crore for the first quarter (Q1) of FY24. This was against Rs 562 crore net profit reported in the first quarter of FY23.

With this, the company, however, missed Street estimates. CNBC-TV18 had predicted net profit of Rs 787.1 crore.

In another development, Cholamandalam Investment opened the issue of non convertible debenture (NCD) on July 28. The issue is open till August 10 and the company is set to raise funds worth up to Rs 1,500 crore through this public issue of bonds,

The issue has a base size of Rs 500 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 1,000 crore. The fund-raising is likely to be carried through bonds of three sets of maturities - 22 months, 37 months and 60 months.