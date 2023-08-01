CNBC TV18
Cholamandalam Q1 results: Net profit rises 26%, net interest income 30% up

1 Min Read
By Anshul  Aug 1, 2023 3:54:31 PM IST (Published)

Cholamandalam Q1 results: The net interest income (NII) for the said quarter came in at Rs 2,127 crore versus Rs 1,639.6 crore in Q1 of FY23.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, the financial services arm of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, on Tuesday, reported 26.3 percent rise in net profit at Rs 710 crore for the first quarter (Q1) of FY24. This was against Rs 562 crore net profit reported in the first quarter of FY23. With this, the company, however, missed Street estimates. CNBC-TV18 had predicted net profit of Rs 787.1 crore.

The net interest income (NII) for the said quarter came in at Rs 2,127 crore versus Rs 1,639.6 crore in Q1 of FY23.
This is a developing copy
