The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd ended at Rs 886.45, up by Rs 12.05, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, the financial services arm of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, on Wednesday, May 3, reported a 24.5 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 855.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 687 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 722.6 crore for the quarter under review.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 30.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,006.9 crore.

Aggregate disbursements in the fourth quarter were at Rs 21,020 crore against Rs 12,718 crore in Q4 FY22-23 with a growth of 65 percent. Disbursements for FY 22-23 were at Rs 66,532 crore against Rs 35,490 crore in the previous year, for a growth of 87 percent year-on-year.

Assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2023, stood at Rs 1,12,782 crore compared to Rs 82,904 crore as of March 31, 2022, for a growth of 36 percent year-on-year.

The consolidated profit before tax (PBT) for the current financial year was at Rs 1,163 crore against Rs 927 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. For FY22-23, PBT was at Rs 3,615 croreagainst Rs 2,902 crore in previous year, registering a growth of 25 percent.

The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of the company as on March 31, 2023, was at 17.13 percent \against the regulatory requirement of 15 percent. Tier-I capital was at 14.78 percent and tier-II capital was at 2.35 percent.

Vehicle finance disbursements were at Rs 12,190 crore in Q4 FY23 against Rs 8,785 crore in Q4 FY22, registering a growth of 39 percent. Disbursements for FY22-23, were at Rs 39,699 crore against Rs 25,439 crore in the previous year, for a growth of 56 percent year-on-year.

Loan against property business disbursed was Rs 2,762 crore in Q4 FY23 against Rs 1,870 crore in Q4 FY22, with a growth rate of 48 percent. Disbursements for FY22-23, were at Rs 9,299 crore against Rs 5,536 crore in the previous year, for a YoTY growth of 68 percent.

The home loan business disbursed Rs 1,405 crore in Q4 FY23 against Rs 549 crore in Q4 FY22 registering a growth of 156 percent. Disbursements for FY22-23, were at Rs 3,830 crore against Rs 1,896 crore in the previous year, for a growth of 102 percent year-on-year.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.70 per share (35 percent) on the equity shares of the company.

