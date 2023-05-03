3 Min(s) Read
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd ended at Rs 886.45, up by Rs 12.05, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, the financial services arm of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, on Wednesday, May 3, reported a 24.5 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 855.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 687 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 722.6 crore for the quarter under review.
Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 30.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,006.9 crore.