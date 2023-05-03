English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsCholamandalam Investment & Finance Q4 results beat estimates with 24% jump in profit

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Q4 results beat estimates with 24% jump in profit

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Q4 results beat estimates with 24% jump in profit
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 3, 2023 7:30:30 PM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd ended at Rs 886.45, up by Rs 12.05, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, the financial services arm of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, on Wednesday, May 3, reported a 24.5 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 855.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 687 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 722.6 crore for the quarter under review.
Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 30.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,006.9 crore.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X