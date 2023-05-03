The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd ended at Rs 886.45, up by Rs 12.05, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, the financial services arm of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, on Wednesday, May 3, reported a 24.5 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 855.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 687 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 722.6 crore for the quarter under review.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 30.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,006.9 crore.