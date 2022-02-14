Chip shortage will get resolved by September-October; seeing increase in CPV share: Motherson Sumi

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Sumi Group, discussed the Q3 performance and outlook. He mentioned that chip shprtage will get resolved by September, or latest by October. He also shared that the company is seeing an increase in its content per vehicle (CPV) share.

Auto component major Motherson Sumi came out with its Q3 earnings. The company reported a 79.96 percent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 225.95 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,127.83 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs 16,117.51 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 17,092.44 crore in the year-ago period.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson Sumi Group , discussed the Q3 performance and outlook.

On the ongoing semiconductor shortage issue that has been plaguing the auto sector, Sehgal said that it will get resolved by September, or latest by October.

"Our guess is that by September, October, this (semiconductor shortage) might get better or at least at pre- COVID level; they would get their act together and the solution might be there," he said.

He said that the company’s content per vehicle (CPV) is increasing.

"Content per vehicle is generally on the upside when we take acquisitions and all these particular things in mind. So I think, it's a matter of time but it will be increasing," he said.

Shedding light on demand, he said that North America is very strong but there are supply issues that are causing some trouble. Additionally, he mentioned that most of the margin pressure will normalise by next month or so.

"As far as North America is concerned, the demand is very strong, but there are supply issues. But I think it is a matter of time. The car makers, the truck makers are getting over this particular problem that they have, in a very smooth manner. But we are sure that in the coming quarters, it's going to get better and better. Most of the margin pressures should get normalised within the next three months, or maybe six months," he said.

On the company’s debt in books, he explained that they are comfortable with the position. He said that all cash flows are going towards reducing debt and he remains confident on that front. He also added that the company is currently in a position to raise equity, however it will only happen in case there's any acquisition to be made.

"We are pretty comfortable, where we are on our debt, and all our money that comes in to the EBITDA and all these things, go into reduction of debt. So we are very clear on that. We would be in a position to raise equity if we want to. But that will not happen till we have an acquisition," he explained.

(With PTI inputs)

