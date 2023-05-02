homeearnings NewsChennai Petroleum reports strong Q4 gross refining margin at $12/barrel

Chennai Petroleum reports strong Q4 gross refining margin at $12/barrel

By Reema Tendulkar   | Surabhi Upadhyay  May 2, 2023
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Arvind Kumar, MD of Chennai Petroleum said that the company’s Q4 gross refining margin has been good at USD 12 per barrel.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation’s (CPCL) gross refining margin (GRM) for Q4FY23 has been good at $12 per barrel. This is a positive sign for the company as GRM is a crucial metric in the refining industry that measures the difference between the cost of crude oil and the revenue generated from the sale of refined products.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Arvind Kumar, MD of Chennai Petroleum said that the company’s Q4 gross refining margin has been good at USD 12 per barrel.
He said, “The Q4 GRMs are good for CPCL and for the whole of the year also. We have got around USD 12 per barrel, the GRM.”
In addition to this, Kumar also stated that fuel loss has decreased year on year (YoY). This is a positive development for Chennai Petroleum as fuel loss can have a significant impact on the company's bottom line. By reducing fuel loss, the company can improve its operational efficiency and profitability.
Also Read | Chennai Petroleum Corp Q4: Strong show of profits lifts stock by 12%
Talking about the Cauvery Basin refinery, he said that the land acquisition for the Cauvery Basin refinery is expected to be completed in the next 2-3 months. The Cauvery Basin refinery is a significant project for Chennai Petroleum, and its completion will help the company expand its operations and increase its production capacity. The refinery is expected to have a capacity of 9 million metric tonne per annum, and it will be one of the largest refineries in the country.
He also said that the tenders and procurements for the Cauvery refinery are in the advanced stages. This is a positive development as it indicates that the project is progressing well, and the company is on track to meet its timeline. The Cauvery refinery is expected to be completed by 2025, and it will help Chennai Petroleum meet the growing demand for petroleum products in the country.
Also Read | MRPL plans to cash in on all-time high Singapore GRMs as supply tightens
For more details, watch the accompanying video
