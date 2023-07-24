CNBC TV18
    Chennai Petroleum net profit falls 77% to Rs 548 crore, revenue slips 36%

    1 Min Read
    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 24, 2023 10:31:47 PM IST (Published)

    The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 442.25, down by Rs 1.00, or 0.23 percent on the BSE.

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, (CPCL), belonging to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, on Monday, reported a 76.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 548.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

    In the corresponding quarter last year, Chennai Petroleum Corporation posted a net profit of Rs 2,358.8 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
    In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 14,744.8 crore during the period under review, down 36.3 percent against Rs 23,162.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
    At the operating level, EBITDA declined 72.1 percent to Rs 949.8 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 3,406.7 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
    EBITDA margin stood at 6.4 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 14.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
    (Edited by : Pradeep John)
