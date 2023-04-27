Breaking News
Axis Bank Q4 Results | Posts net loss of Rs 5,728 crore
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsChennai Petroleum Corp Q4: Strong show of profits lifts stock by 12%

Chennai Petroleum Corp Q4: Strong show of profits lifts stock by 12%

Chennai Petroleum Corp Q4: Strong show of profits lifts stock by 12%
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 27, 2023 3:55:48 PM IST (Published)

The company’s consolidated net profit for the March-ended quarter rose to Rs 1,012.81 crore compared to Rs 1,001.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The net profit surged a massive 600 percent sequentially compared to Rs 144.2 crore in the quarter ending December 31, 2022.

Shares of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd surged nearly 12 percent in trade on Thursday, after the company reported a multifold growth in net profit quarter-on-quarter and a rise in revenue for the quarter ending March 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers

India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers

Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The company’s consolidated net profit for the March-ended quarter rose to Rs 1,012.81 crore compared to Rs 1,001.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The net profit surged a massive 600 percent sequentially compared to Rs 144.2 crore in the quarter ending December 31, 2022.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations grew by 12 percent to Rs 18,008  crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 16,054 crore in the December-ended quarter.
Similarly, the company’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) rose to Rs 68.01 in Q4FY23, compared with Rs 67.28 in Q4 of FY22 and Rs 9.68 in the quarter ending on December 31, 2022.
The Board of Chennai Petroleum Corporation has recommended a final dividend of Rs 27 per share for the financial year 2022-23, along with a preference dividend of 6.65 percent on the outstanding preference shares that amount to a total of Rs 33.25 crore in the fiscal year.
Shares of Chennai Petroleum Corporation gained 12 percent today and closed the day at Rs 304.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation is a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), under the ownership of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Government of India and is headquartered in Chennai.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Chennai Petroearnings
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X