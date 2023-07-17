Chemical industry likely to see slowdown in earnings growth, says analyst but remains optimistic, here’s why

Ranjit Cirumalla, Vice President-Research Agri, Chemicals and Midcaps at IIFL expects a weak first quarter for the chemical sector as global chemical companies flag weak demand.

Firms in the chemical industry have been seeing a strong growth for a few years, however, 2023-24 fiscal, shall see a bit of subdued earnings growth, Ranjit Cirumalla, Vice President-Research Agri, Chemicals and Midcaps at IIFL said on July 17.

“Most of these companies have exposure to both domestic and the import substitution story. On the export front, most MNCs have started raising profit warnings. For them, it's the first half of the results. So quite understandably, they are also toning down their guidance,” he told CNBC-TV18.

He explained that this commentary is largely driven by destocking, which is on the back of steep price corrections that these companies are encountering. They remain hopeful that price corrections should normalise in one or two quarters, he said.

Therefore, Indian chemical companies that have higher exposure to these segments will see a bit of slowdown coming in, Cirumalla said.

The IIFL analyst, however, remains quite optimistic on the success story of the chemical industry. “This is the most long term story, where we expect an increasing outsourcing story to pick up.” But, since some of the companies have just gone a bit ahead of their fundamentals, the analyst expects a bit of cooling in the near term and most of these names should give a good entry point.

Reflecting on specific companies, Cirumalla said Aarti Industries has higher exposure to discretionary sectors, which is why it needs to be seen whether it will be able to maintain growth guidance.

“Over the last few years there has been a bit of slippage from the execution front. The contract that was to give them good growth unfortunately got terminated. Though they have received the money, those facilities have taken time to come to a full utilisation,” he said.

On the portfolio front, Aarti Industries has a relatively higher exposure when compared with its peers, to a discretionary demand. And that way, a bit of pain has been continuing over the last few quarters, Cirumalla explained.

