Infosys tops up bitter earnings with better guidance

Bengaluru-based Infosys' earnings in the last three months were worse than what the Street had estimated.

Infosys, India's second-largest software exporter, expects 13-15 percent growth in constant currency revenue in the next 12 months, higher than last year as well as what the Street had expected.

This guidance from CEO Salil Parekh followed 1.2 percent growth in revenue, in constant currency terms -- in other words, without factoring in exchange rate changes -- between January and March, the slowest months for software services in any year.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the revenue growth at 3.2 percent.

Year Lower end (%) Upper end (%) Guidance range (%) 2011-12 18 20 4 2012-13 8 10 4 2013-14 6 10 4 2014-15 7 9 2 2015-16 10 12 2 2016-17 11.5 13.5 2 2017-18 6.5 8.5 2 2018-19 6 8 2 2019-20 7.5 9.5 2 2020-21 Suspended 2021-22 12 14 2 2022-23 13 15

Bengaluru-based Infosys' earnings in the last three months were worse than what the Street had estimated.

Jefferies had expected the revenue growth guidance by Infosys at 12-14 percent in the base case scenario. The brokerage believes every one percent change in growth outlook could see a seven percent impact on the target valuation.

The brokerage prefers Infosys over TCS given the Bengaluru-based company's stronger growth profile and 10 percent valuation discount.

CLSA, which had expected Infosys to give a constant currency revenue guidance of 11-13 percent for the year ending March 2023, sees the company's growth moderating sequentially after the inflation from pass-through revenues in the December quarter.

Jefferies has a 'buy' call on Infosys with a target price of Rs 2,135. CLSA has Infosys and Wipro as its key picks in the Indian IT space.

How IT shares have fared in the recent past

Stock Return (%) One month Three months One year TCS 1.7 -6.1 17.9 Infosys -4.1 -7.9 25.1 Wipro -4.8 -14.1 33.3 Tech Mahindra -5.1 -17.9 40.9 HCL Tech -5.2 -15.2 15.1

The Nifty50 has given a return of 20.8 percent in the past one year.