Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CFCL) on Wednesday reported a 76.82 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 298.38 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2020-21 on strong sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 168.74 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, CFCL said in a regulatory filing.

Net income rose to Rs 3,246 crore in April-June quarter from Rs 2,800.28 crore in the same period a year ago. Expenses too rose to Rs 2,797.04 crore as against Rs 2,610.07 crore in the same quarter a year ago.