CESC Q4: Net profit grows 2% to Rs 433 crore, EBITDA down 26%

Shares of CESC Ltd ended at Rs 70.16, down by Rs 1.53, or 2.13 percent on the BSE.

Power distribution company CESC Ltd on Monday reported a 2.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 433 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 424 crore, CESC said in a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, the Kolkata-based power utility's total revenue stood at Rs 3,102 crore during the period under review, up 3 percent against Rs 3,011 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.