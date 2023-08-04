CESC Q1 Results | Net profit at Rs 347 crore, revenue up 5%

Shares of CESC Ltd ended at Rs 77.16, down by Rs 1.12, or 1.43 percent on the BSE.

Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) Ltd, RP Sanjiv Goenka's flagship company, on Friday, reported a 21.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 347 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, CESC posted a net profit of Rs 286 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,310 crore during the period under review, up 5.1 percent against Rs 4,102 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 38.2 percent to Rs 724 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 650 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 16.8 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 15.9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Kolkata-based CESC Ltd belongs to RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and is a vertically integrated power utility engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

The company is the sole distributor of electricity within an area of 567 square km of Kolkata, Howrah, and adjoining areas and serves 3.4 million consumers which include domestic, industrial, and commercial users.

Shares of CESC Ltd ended at Rs 77.16, down by Rs 1.12, or 1.43 percent on the BSE.