Cement Sector Earnings Preview | Sequential recovery may build up for a strong March quarter

Analysts cite the key factors at play to be improvement in realisations post the monsoons, stable pet coke prices, higher volumes and lower maintenance costs.

Credit Suisse expects the sector's profits to recover sharply from the bottom they made in the previous quarter. They expect EBITDA per tonne to improve by as much as Rs 175-200, which will mostly be aided realisations, which may improve by Rs 100 per tonne.

Volume growth for the sector during the quarter is likely to be around 11 percent year-on-year, according to Jefferies. They also believe that EBITDA per tonne may improve by Rs 175 from the September quarter, but they expect that figure to decline by Rs 135 when compared to the same period last year.

Aggregate EBITDA may increase 41 percent sequentially but may drop 6 percent year-on-year, according to the brokerage. They further add that EBITDA per tonne will recover from hereon as petcoke and coal prices are down between 10-20 percent compared to their 2022 average.

Jefferies expects Dalmia Bharat to report the strongest year-on-year growth in operating profit or EBITDA, driven by strong pricing in the east and healthy volume growth led by new capacity stabilisation. On the other hand, the sharpest decline in operating profit is likely to be seen in ACC, Birla Corp, Shree Cement and JK Cement.

When it comes to expectations on individual names, Jefferies expects UltraTech, the largest player in the country to report a 20 percent revenue growth led by 13 percent volume growth and a 120 basis points sequential improvement in operating profit. However, the same operating profit may decline by a similar quantum when compared year-on-year.

Shree Cement's entire topline growth estimate of 22 percent will be entirely led by higher volumes and although EBITDA per tonne may improve Rs 150 quarter-on-quarter, it may still be lower by Rs 400 when compared to last year.

Ambuja Cement will lag on the topline growth which will be just 7 percent but its EBITDA per tonne will bounce by Rs 250 on a low base. Dalmia Bharat & Nuvoco will put in a solid showing with improvement in EBITDA per tonne on a year-on-year basis as well as sequentially due to its exposure to solid pricing in East India.

Here's a snapshot on the valuation front, where Dalmia Bharat & Nuvoco trade at a discount to its larger peers.

Company EV/EBITDA UltraTech Cement 14.2x Shree Cement 18.8x Ambuja Cement 14.4x ACC 11.5x Dalmia Bharat 11.4x Nuvoco 8.7x

Navin Sahadeo of Nuvama Institutional Equities said that while the impact of the decline in petcoke prices will be worth Rs 150 to Rs 200 per tonne, the major effect of the same will be seen in the March quarter. Sahadeo further said that volumes in December have gone up by 10-12 percent for many cement companies, who have not hiked prices in January.

Nuvama has maintained a cautious stance on the sector due to pricing power remaining weak despite the recent uptick in demand. The firm believes that a decline in fuel costs will dilute the intent of companies to hike prices in a busy construction season.