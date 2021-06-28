Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • earnings>
    • Cement prices have improved; see uptick in demand: NCL Industries

    Cement prices have improved; see uptick in demand: NCL Industries

    Profile image
    By Nigel D'Souza | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    K Ravi, MD of NCL Industries discussed Q4FY21 earnings fineprint in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

    K Ravi, MD of NCL Industries discussed Q4FY21 earnings fineprint in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
    “Cement prices have improved in general. net-net Rs 5-10 per bag is the increase that we have now,” he said.
    Demand continues to be good, he added.
    In terms of volumes, last year the company could cross 2.4 million tonne. “It should not be difficult for us to reach 2.5 million tonne capacity,” he said.
    The company has commissioned its waste heat recovery system and that is giving about 8 megawatt of power every day. “That is straightaway saving up Rs 10 lakh per day,” he shared.
    When asked if the company is interested in Andhra Cement, he replied, “We are looking at various opportunities and it is too early to say anything about Andhra Cement.”
    For the full interview, watch the accompanying video
    (Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    DCW calls rising coal prices a concern, sees improvement in caustic soda, soda ash pricing

    Next Article

    PharmEasy buys Thyrocare; deal advisor Kotak Mahindra Capital's Rajat Ranjan discusses synergies

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Life696.20 -29.75 -4.10
    Titan Company1,728.05 -25.80 -1.47
    TCS3,336.75 -44.05 -1.30
    Shree Cements28,390.20 -338.90 -1.18
    Coal India147.20 -1.55 -1.04
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,728.00 -27.45 -1.56
    TCS3,335.60 -45.10 -1.33
    HCL Tech985.55 -9.95 -1.00
    Reliance2,086.00 -18.30 -0.87
    Bajaj Finserv12,380.20 -108.55 -0.87
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Life696.20 -29.75 -4.10
    Titan Company1,728.05 -25.80 -1.47
    TCS3,336.75 -44.05 -1.30
    Shree Cements28,390.20 -338.90 -1.18
    Coal India147.20 -1.55 -1.04
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,728.00 -27.45 -1.56
    TCS3,335.60 -45.10 -1.33
    HCL Tech985.55 -9.95 -1.00
    Reliance2,086.00 -18.30 -0.87
    Bajaj Finserv12,380.20 -108.55 -0.87

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.1900-0.0100-0.01
    Euro-Rupee88.59300.03100.04
    Pound-Rupee103.36200.42500.41
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66980.00030.04
    View More