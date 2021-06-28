Cement prices have improved; see uptick in demand: NCL Industries

K Ravi, MD of NCL Industries discussed Q4FY21 earnings fineprint in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“Cement prices have improved in general. net-net Rs 5-10 per bag is the increase that we have now,” he said.

Demand continues to be good, he added.

In terms of volumes, last year the company could cross 2.4 million tonne. “It should not be difficult for us to reach 2.5 million tonne capacity,” he said.

The company has commissioned its waste heat recovery system and that is giving about 8 megawatt of power every day. “That is straightaway saving up Rs 10 lakh per day,” he shared.

When asked if the company is interested in Andhra Cement, he replied, “We are looking at various opportunities and it is too early to say anything about Andhra Cement.”

