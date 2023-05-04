CEAT Q4 net profit zooms over 5x to Rs 134 cr, declares dividend of Rs 12 per share

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 96 percent to Rs 367.8 crore in the fourth quarter. Shares of CEAT Ltd ended at Rs 1,655.20, up by Rs 15.40, or 0.94 percent on the BSE.

Tyre maker CEAT Ltd on Thursday, May 4, reported a net profit of Rs 133.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 25.3 crore. Low raw material costs and high domestic demand drove CEAT’s performance.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,874.8 crore during the period under review, up 11 percent against Rs 2,592 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 96 percent to Rs 367.8 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 187.5 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 12.8 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 7.2 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

On a consolidated basis, the company's revenue for the full year FY22-23 closed at Rs 11,315 crore, EBITDA stood at Rs 982 crore, and PAT stood at Rs 182 crore.

On a standalone basis, the company's revenue for FY22-23 closed at Rs 11,263 crore, EBITDA stood at Rs 977 crore, and PAT stood at Rs 206 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2,863 crore and the EBITDA margin stood at 12.9 percent, an expansion of 422 bps vs Q3 FY22-23.

Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman, CEAT said, "We are happy that we crossed an important milestone of Rs 10,000 crore of revenue during the course of the quarter and ended the year with a revenue of Rs 11,263 crore. We delivered strong growth of 21 percent in FY23, contributed by both volume and price."

The board of directors has approved a dividend payment of 120 percent on equity shares for FY22-23.

Kumar Subbiah, CFO of CEAT, said, "As part of our continuous effort to bring efficiencies in cash flow, it has helped us reduce our debt by approximately Rs 250 crore in the quarter, supported by improved operational performance and reduction in overall inventories."