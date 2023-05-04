CEAT Q4 net profit zooms over 5x to Rs 134 cr, declares dividend of Rs 12 per share

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 96 percent to Rs 367.8 crore in the fourth quarter. Shares of CEAT Ltd ended at Rs 1,655.20, up by Rs 15.40, or 0.94 percent on the BSE.
Tyre maker CEAT Ltd on Thursday, May 4, reported a net profit of Rs 133.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 25.3 crore. Low raw material costs and high domestic demand drove CEAT’s performance.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,874.8 crore during the period under review, up 11 percent against Rs 2,592 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 96 percent to Rs 367.8 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 187.5 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.