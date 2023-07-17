CNBC TV18
CCL Products aims for strong EBITDA margin growth and expands sales targets

By Nigel D'Souza   | Mangalam Maloo  Jul 17, 2023 3:34:17 PM IST (Published)

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Challa Srishant, the Managing Director of CCL Products, discussed the company's progress and plans. Srishant shared positive insights, highlighting their steady path towards achieving a 20 percent EBITDA margin.

CCL Products India delivered a positive financial performance in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, exhibiting favourable revenue growth. Nonetheless, the company experienced a slight decline in gross profit margin during this quarter.

CCL Products, a leading player in the coffee industry, has been actively diversifying its product portfolio. Srishant revealed that premium products currently contribute 15-20 percent of the company's overall revenue. This expansion into premium offerings showcases CCL Products' commitment to cater to evolving consumer preferences and capture a larger market share.
“Premium products will be in the range of about 15-20 percent. We could go up to maybe around 25-30 percent in the current year and next year, we are targeting to be a little bit more aggressive in that segment,” said Srishant.
Furthermore, Srishant disclosed an ambitious target for B2C (business-to-consumer) sales. CCL Products aims to achieve sales worth Rs 200 crore for FY24. This target emphasizes the company's strategic focus on tapping into the growing consumer market and strengthening its direct-to-consumer business.
The company's determination to enhance profitability is evidenced by its EBITDA margin goal. By targeting a 20 percent margin, CCL Products aims to optimise operational efficiency and improve overall financial performance.
CCL Products has been leveraging its strong industry expertise, robust supply chain, and innovative product offerings to maintain a competitive edge. The emphasis on premium products and the B2C sales target reflect their proactive approach to adapting to changing market dynamics and exploring new revenue streams.
