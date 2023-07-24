Canara Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 75%, net interest income 28% up

Canara Bank Q1 results: Canara Bank on Monday reported net profit at Rs 3,534.8 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2024 versus CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 3,256.2 crore.

Canara Bank on Monday reported 74.8 percent rise in net profit at Rs 3,534.8 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2024 versus Rs 2,022 posted in the first quarter of FY23. This is ahead of Street estimates too. CNBC-TV18 earlier predicted net profit to come at Rs 3,256.2 crore.

The net interest income (NII) of the lender stood stood at Rs 8,666 crore for Q1 of FY24 as against Rs 6,784.7 crore in Q1 of FY23. CNBC-TV18's poll had predicted NII to come at Rs 8,489.6 crore.

The gross net performing asset (NPA) stood at Rs 45,727.4 crore as against Rs 46,159.5 crore in fourth quarter of FY23. The net NPA was reported at Rs 13,461.4 crore versus Rs 14,349.3 crore in fourth quarter of FY24. In percentage terms, the gross NPA was 5.15 percent up, while net NPA was 1.57 percent up.

After the lender posted its quarterly results, the shares of the bank surged as much as Rs 7.8 or 2.3 percent to Rs 345.8 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to surpass an existing 52-week high touched last week.