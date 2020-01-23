Earnings
Canara Bank Q3 net profit of 3.8% misses Street's estimates, NII falls 10%, asset quality improves sequentially
Updated : January 23, 2020 05:51 PM IST
Net interest income during the quarter ended December 2019 fell 9.9 percent to Rs 3,435 crore from Rs 3,813 crore YoY.
Gross NPA fell 5.3 percent to Rs 36,644.97 crore from Rs 38,711.33 crore while Net NPA decreased to Rs 21,337.74 crore from Rs 22,090.04 crore QoQ.
