#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on January 23
Shares in Asia, US fall amid panic over China virus
Oil prices fall for third day amid growing concern over China virus
Rupee opens on a nearly flat note against dollar
Home Earnings
Earnings

Canara Bank Q3 net profit of 3.8% misses Street's estimates, NII falls 10%, asset quality improves sequentially

Updated : January 23, 2020 05:51 PM IST

Net interest income during the quarter ended December 2019 fell 9.9 percent to Rs 3,435 crore from Rs 3,813 crore YoY.
Gross NPA fell 5.3 percent to Rs 36,644.97 crore from Rs 38,711.33 crore while Net NPA decreased to Rs 21,337.74 crore from Rs 22,090.04 crore QoQ.
Canara Bank Q3 net profit of 3.8% misses Street's estimates, NII falls 10%, asset quality improves sequentially
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

BSNL targets 1 lakh new broadband customers next fiscal

BSNL targets 1 lakh new broadband customers next fiscal

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV