Canara Bank Q3 Earnings: Net profit doubles to Rs 1,502 crore, beats Street estimates

State-run Canara Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 1,502 crore for the quarter ended December, beating Street estimates. The lender's net profit more than doubled on a year-on-year basis. It had posted a net profit of Rs 696.1 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

The bank's quarterly net interest income (NII) -- the difference between interest earned and interest paid -- increased 14.1 percent on year to Rs 6,945 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the lender's net profit at Rs 1,340.2 crore and NII at Rs 6,413.4 crore.

The lender's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) came down to 7.80 percent in Q3, from 8.42 percent in the previous quarter. Its net NPAs reduced to Rs 19,819 crore from Rs 20,862 crore sequentially.

Canara Bank reported provisions of Rs 2,245 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year, as against Rs 3,360 crore for the quarter ended September 2021. For the quarter ended December 2020, it had made provisions of Rs 4,210 crore.

Canara Bank shares rose as much as 4.2 percent to Rs 230.6 apiece on BSE after the earnings announcement. At 12:35 pm, the stock was left with a gain of 3.9 percent at Rs 230 apiece.