Canara Bank Q2 Results: Net profit triples to Rs 1,333 crore, beats Street estimates

Canara Bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,332.6 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The state-run lender had posted a net profit of Rs 444.4 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

The bank's net interest income - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - declined 0.5 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 6,273.8 crore.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the state-run lender's net profit at Rs 1,183.9 crore over net interest income of Rs 6,216.1 crore.

The lender's gross non-performing assets reduced to 8.4 percent in the September quarter, from 8.5 percent in the previous three months. Net bad loans stood at 3.2 percent in Q2, as against 3.5 percent in Q1.

Canara Bank. however, disappointed the Street with its loan growth. Its loan growth was at 5.4 percent on a year-on-year basis in the September quarter.

Analysts had expected the lender to see loan growth of 8-10 percent.

Canara Bank shares gave up intraday gains after the earnings announcement. The stock was down 2.5 percent at Rs 197 apiece on BSE at noon.