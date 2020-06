Shares of Can Fin Homes surged over 11 percent in trade on Tuesday after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported strong earnings in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 with a 35 percent rise in net interest income and improvement in asset quality.

The stock gained as much as 11.48 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 338.65 apiece on the BSE. At 12 am, shares of Can Fin Homes traded 6.60 percent higher at Rs 323.80.

The company reported Q4FY20 profit at Rs 90.91 crore as against Rs 66.14 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 14 percent to Rs 528.85 crore versus Rs 462.93 crore, YoY.

The company's Net Interest Income (NII) rose 35.1 percent YoY and 10.3 percent QoQ to Rs 186 crore. Net interest margin improved by around 22 bps to 3.52 percent from 3.29 percent, YoY.

Gross non-performing assets during the quarter improved to 0.76 percent as against 0.8 percent in the previous quarter.

Can Fin Homes has not opted for moratorium offered by its lending institutions

Loan book increased by 13 percent with an outstanding of Rs 20,708 crore on March 31, 2020 as against Rs 18,381 crore on March 31, 2019.

"Due to the lockdown since March 25, 2020, the operations of the company were restricted. Loan disbursements were not made during April 2020- Business resumed in many Centres during the last week of May 2020," the company said in a regulatory filing.

However, the company is fully operational now with necessary precautions for the safety of employees and customers, it added.