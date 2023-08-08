CNBC TV18
CAMS aims for 14.5% market share in non-MF business by year end, says MD & CEO

CAMS aims for 14.5% market share in non-MF business by year-end, says MD & CEO

2 Min Read
By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair  Aug 8, 2023 2:47:23 PM IST (Published)

Anuj Kumar, MD and CEO of CAMS, said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 post result announcement that the company has set an ambitious goal to capture a substantial share of the non-mutual fund market, aiming for a remarkable 14.5 percent stake, by the end of the current financial year (FY24).

Chennai-based Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) reported earnings for the April-June quarter with significant improvement in revenue both sequentially as well as year-on-year (YoY). The company has witnessed high systematic investment plan (SIP) registrations and inflows. Its non-mutual fund business has also witnessed strong growth.

Established in 1988, CAMS operates as a transfer agency for mutual funds, catering to Indian asset management firms.
Anuj Kumar, MD and CEO of CAMS, said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 post result announcement that the company has set an ambitious goal to capture a substantial share of the non-mutual fund market, aiming for a remarkable 14.5 percent stake by the end of the current financial year (FY24).
He said, “We expect that non-mutual funds should continue doing better. We are at about 12.5 percent now. We expect that by the end of the year, this should get to about 14-14.5 percent of the total market.”
Key Highlights of Computer Age Management Services Q1FY24 Results
  • The company's revenue stood at Rs 261.30 crore, marking a growth of 10.4 percent compared to the same period last year.
  • Profit before tax (PBT) reached Rs 101.91 crore, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 17 percent.
  • The profit after tax (PAT) amounted to Rs 76.34 crore, indicating a growth of 17.9 percent compared to the previous year.
  • The PAT margins were recorded at 28.2 percent, underlining the company's profitability.
    • Kumar also shared insights into the company's strategic initiatives and their impact on its financial landscape.
    Highlighting that the businesses that have been effectively scaled are contributing a remarkable 40 percent of the company's total revenue, he said;  “Our scaled businesses are delivering 40 percent to the EBITDA, which means our alternate business delivers that much; payments deliver about 30 percent.”
    CAMS is now not only focused on adapting to changing market dynamics but also actively pursuing innovative opportunities. By targeting a substantial share of the non-mutual fund business, the company is positioning itself as a versatile player in the financial services industry.
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
    Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
    (Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
