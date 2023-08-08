CAMS aims for 14.5% market share in non-MF business by year-end, says MD & CEO

2 Min Read
Anuj Kumar, MD and CEO of CAMS, said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 post result announcement that the company has set an ambitious goal to capture a substantial share of the non-mutual fund market, aiming for a remarkable 14.5 percent stake, by the end of the current financial year (FY24).
Chennai-based Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) reported earnings for the April-June quarter with significant improvement in revenue both sequentially as well as year-on-year (YoY). The company has witnessed high systematic investment plan (SIP) registrations and inflows. Its non-mutual fund business has also witnessed strong growth.
Established in 1988, CAMS operates as a transfer agency for mutual funds, catering to Indian asset management firms.
Anuj Kumar, MD and CEO of CAMS, said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 post result announcement that the company has set an ambitious goal to capture a substantial share of the non-mutual fund market, aiming for a remarkable 14.5 percent stake by the end of the current financial year (FY24).
He said, “We expect that non-mutual funds should continue doing better. We are at about 12.5 percent now. We expect that by the end of the year, this should get to about 14-14.5 percent of the total market.”
Key Highlights of Computer Age Management Services Q1FY24 Results
Kumar also shared insights into the company's strategic initiatives and their impact on its financial landscape.
Highlighting that the businesses that have been effectively scaled are contributing a remarkable 40 percent of the company's total revenue, he said; “Our scaled businesses are delivering 40 percent to the EBITDA, which means our alternate business delivers that much; payments deliver about 30 percent.”
CAMS is now not only focused on adapting to changing market dynamics but also actively pursuing innovative opportunities. By targeting a substantial share of the non-mutual fund business, the company is positioning itself as a versatile player in the financial services industry.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Your guide to Pakistan Elections 2024 — From key caretaker PM contenders to challenges before next govt
Aug 8, 2023 IST6 Min Read
CNBC-TV18 Explains: How attractive are buybacks for shareholders?
Aug 8, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Direct listing abroad bypassing Indian bourses is putting the cart before the horse
Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read
50th Anniversary of hip-hop | The resonating evolution of rap music and its culture in India
Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read