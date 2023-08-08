CAMS aims for 14.5% market share in non-MF business by year-end, says MD & CEO

Anuj Kumar, MD and CEO of CAMS, said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 post result announcement that the company has set an ambitious goal to capture a substantial share of the non-mutual fund market, aiming for a remarkable 14.5 percent stake, by the end of the current financial year (FY24).

Chennai-based Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) reported earnings for the April-June quarter with significant improvement in revenue both sequentially as well as year-on-year (YoY). The company has witnessed high systematic investment plan (SIP) registrations and inflows. Its non-mutual fund business has also witnessed strong growth.

Established in 1988, CAMS operates as a transfer agency for mutual funds, catering to Indian asset management firms.

He said, “We expect that non-mutual funds should continue doing better. We are at about 12.5 percent now. We expect that by the end of the year, this should get to about 14-14.5 percent of the total market.”

Key Highlights of Computer Age Management Services Q1FY24 Results

The company's revenue stood at Rs 261.30 crore, marking a growth of 10.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) reached Rs 101.91 crore, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 17 percent.

The profit after tax (PAT) amounted to Rs 76.34 crore, indicating a growth of 17.9 percent compared to the previous year.

The PAT margins were recorded at 28.2 percent, underlining the company's profitability.

Kumar also shared insights into the company's strategic initiatives and their impact on its financial landscape.

Highlighting that the businesses that have been effectively scaled are contributing a remarkable 40 percent of the company's total revenue, he said; “Our scaled businesses are delivering 40 percent to the EBITDA, which means our alternate business delivers that much; payments deliver about 30 percent.”

CAMS is now not only focused on adapting to changing market dynamics but also actively pursuing innovative opportunities. By targeting a substantial share of the non-mutual fund business, the company is positioning itself as a versatile player in the financial services industry

