Business
Byju's revenues grow three fold, achieves standalone profitability in FY19
Updated : December 18, 2019 06:56 AM IST
Byjus said, on a standalone basis, it registered a net profit of Rs 20 crore in FY19.
Byju’s is aiming to double its revenue to Rs 3,000 crore in the current financial year, according to a company statement.
