Bulk of cost synergies from Bharti AXA integration to come in FY23: ICICI Lombard

Gopal Balachandran, CFO & CRO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance is of the view that given the increase in the claim sizes, there is an expectation of potential increase in the motor TP pricing coming through in FY23.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance’s chief financial officer (CFO) and chief risk officer (CRO) Gopal Balachandran reflected on the company’s outlook a day after it posted results for the quarter ended September 30.

The net premium earned by the insurance company in the second quarter of the fiscal went up to Rs 3,250 crore whereas the net profit stood at Rs 446 crore.

ICICI Lombard continues to focus on building the book from a sustainable standpoint so far as underwriting profitability is concerned, Balachandran said. “In that context, when you look at the numbers, particularly for the motor segment for the first half of the year, we pretty much maintained a flattish growth. This is because of the competitive intensity that is operating in the market,” he told CNBC-TV18.

According to Balachandran, given the competitive intensity sustaining, ICICI Lombard would want to maintain its stance even as it looks forward into the second half of the year. However, within different segments, it continues to seize the opportunity, he said.

The commercial vehicle segment has grown by almost 20 percent in the first half, the two-wheelers segment has grown at about 5 percent but the private car segment is where, given the competitive intensity, the company has been taking a cautious stance, he explained.

Talking about growth and synergies from the Bharti AXA deal, he said over the last 12 months, they have been planning for integration of the two companies and on September 8 were able to officially integrate the firms across multiple stakeholders interests.

He said it is now time to start realising the synergies, which could span across revenues, claims and costs. On the cost side, some part of synergies should start coming through in FY22 but the bulk will be seen in FY23, he added.

“Claim synergies will start to play through over the next nine months. With regards to distribution, on the revenue side, we are extremely excited with the way things have progressed in terms of the increased access to distribution that we have got as a part of the process,” he said, adding that it would take about 18 to 24 months before fully realising the benefits on revenue synergies.

Talking about demand Balachandran said, the underlying environment forcing customers to look for increased use of private vehicles is clearly visible. Hence, demand is pretty much there as seen in the past few weeks, he said.

“Clearly there seem to be some challenges in the supply side constraints and hence we will have to wait and watch for the development that happens in this regard. Overall, quite excited with the opportunity and the way we are positioned in order to capture the growth even in the motor segment,” ICICI Lombard CEO said.

When asked about the average price hike in premiums and if pricing would go up in the health segment, he said, the underlying environment has necessitated the demand for health insurance as a segment.

In quarter one, there was saw a significant increase in COVID cases. So, in line with, claims on COVID cases were provided to the tune of almost about Rs 602 crore, which had an impact on combined ratios by almost 20 percentage points in Q1FY22, he said.

On price increases, he stated that the motor third party side is regulated by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority ( IRDAI), and over the last couple of years, there have not been any price increases.

“There was an expectation that we would be seeing a price increase this year but it has not come through. We have made our representation to the regulator and we are not sure whether anything could happen in FY22 but given the increase in the claim sizes that we have seen, there is an expectation we could potentially see an increase in the motor TP pricing coming through in FY23,” Balachandran said.

On-demand, he said ICICI Lombard would have to wait for the trend line because demand is pretty much in place. “We are present across multiple channels of distribution, whether it is tie-ups with OEMs, whether it is the agency distribution or direct e-channel division. Our focus has been a contribution of business coming in from both new and renewable. Of course, there is an impact till the time the new vehicle sales start to pick up and it will tend to have an impact in terms of growth, but our focus is to grow the book through increased retentions on the motor portfolio,” he said.

Talking about business growth in general, he said the firm is excited about the opportunity that the market presents.

