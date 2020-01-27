Earnings
Brokerages remain cautiously optimistic on Bank of Baroda post Q3 earnings; JPMorgan raises target
Updated : January 27, 2020 03:07 PM IST
Public sector lender Bank of Baroda reported a weak 3QFY20, led by higher provisions and elevated slippages.
However, despite poor results in the December quarter, brokerages remained optimistic on the stock
Post reporting weak earnings, the stock has fallen as much as 3.7 percent to Rs 92 per share in intra-day deals on Monday.
