Britannia Earnings Preview: Low raw material costs to aid margin performance

Britannia is aiming to achieve growth in the mid-teens and volume growth of 10 percent for the core business.
Britannia Industries will be reporting its March quarter results today. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue growth to be in the mid-teens, while net profit may rise over 30 percent from the same period last year.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
On the operational front, it is likely to be a strong performance from the biscuits and confectionary maker.
Britannia is likely to report volume growth of 4-5 percent during the quarter, coupled with a 8-10 percent price mix. Margin expansion of 190 basis points will be aided by lower input costs.
Britannia's gross margin is likely to expand by 400 basis points this quarter and it is this gross margin expansion, which will aid in the expansion of the company's operating margin as well.
Britannia's management told CNBC-TV18 during an interaction in February that it aims to achieve 35 percent of its revenue from the non-biscuit portfolio over the next three years and has a long-term target of 50 percent.
The management said that the new businesses like Biscafe, Golmaal, NC Seeds & Herbs and Marble cake are growing faster than the average rate.
Britannia is aiming to achieve growth in the mid-teens and volume growth of 10 percent for the core business.
Last month, Britannia approved an interim dividend of Rs 72 per share for the financial year that ended on March 31. This is the highest dividend payout by the confectionary company in the past three years.
Shares of Britannia are up 6.7 percent so far this year and are just 3 percent away from their all-time high. At current levels, the stock is trading at 51 times financial year 2024 earnings.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!