Britannia Earnings Preview: Low raw material costs to aid margin performance

Britannia is aiming to achieve growth in the mid-teens and volume growth of 10 percent for the core business.

Britannia Industries will be reporting its March quarter results today. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue growth to be in the mid-teens, while net profit may rise over 30 percent from the same period last year.

On the operational front, it is likely to be a strong performance from the biscuits and confectionary maker.

Britannia is likely to report volume growth of 4-5 percent during the quarter, coupled with a 8-10 percent price mix. Margin expansion of 190 basis points will be aided by lower input costs.

Britannia's gross margin is likely to expand by 400 basis points this quarter and it is this gross margin expansion, which will aid in the expansion of the company's operating margin as well.

The management said that the new businesses like Biscafe, Golmaal, NC Seeds & Herbs and Marble cake are growing faster than the average rate.

Britannia is aiming to achieve growth in the mid-teens and volume growth of 10 percent for the core business.

Shares of Britannia are up 6.7 percent so far this year and are just 3 percent away from their all-time high. At current levels, the stock is trading at 51 times financial year 2024 earnings.