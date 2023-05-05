Britannia Earnings Preview: Low raw material costs to aid margin performance

Britannia is aiming to achieve growth in the mid-teens and volume growth of 10 percent for the core business.

Britannia Industries will be reporting its March quarter results today. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue growth to be in the mid-teens, while net profit may rise over 30 percent from the same period last year.

On the operational front, it is likely to be a strong performance from the biscuits and confectionary maker.