Britannia Q3 Results: Consolidated sales grow 14% to Rs 3,531 crore; net profit Rs 371 crore

Food major Britannia Industries Limited today reported consolidated sales of Rs 3,531 crore with a growth of 14 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, on the back of a robust topline growth and consistent gain in market share. The company also reported a volume growth of 5 percent, handily beating estimates of 1-2 percent.

The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 371 crore. On a 24-month basis, for nine months ended Q3FY22, the consolidated Sales and net profit grew 21 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

The company said increasing inflation and rising commodity and fuel prices forced it to pass on the cost to the consumer.

Also read:

"We delivered a high single-digit volume growth significantly ahead of the market and a resilient double-digit topline growth of 14%, driven by superlative performance across Divisions and Channels. While the rural markets across FMCG witnessed significant slowdown, we were able to maintain a significant competitive advantage through our focus to enhance rural footprint and our diligent market practices. We are confident that our resilient brands and strategic growth initiatives will hold us on a path of sustainable & profitable share gain in the future as well,” said Varun Berry, Managing Director of Britannia.

The company reported an inventory turnover ratio of 40.23 percent, while its operating margin stood at 13.67 percent and it net profit margin was at 10.17 percent.

The company also reported earnings per share (face value Rs 1 each) of Rs 15.41 crore as against Rs 15.95 crore in the previous quarter. Its paid-up debt equity capital stood at Rs 2,529 crore as against Rs 2,832 crore in Q2FY22.