Britannia Q2FY22 preview: Net profit likely to decline; revenue may rise 4%

Britannia Industries is set to declare its Q2FY22 earnings numbers on Monday. Analysts do not expect a very good set compared on an annual basis because at the same time, last year, a lot of hoarding was witnessed to the COVID-19 forced lockdowns. In the same period, last year, the company reported volume growth of 9 percent.

There has been sharp inflation in raw material prices, palm oil in particular. So, that should impact the margins in the quarter's performance.

The total income is expected to rise 4 percent to Rs 3,560 crore, the EBITDA is expected to decline by about 12 percent at Rs 595 crore and margins are likely to be close to around 17 percent as against 20 percent, same time last year.

The net profit, on the back of that, is likely to decline by around 13 percent and the 4 percent revenue growth would largely be led by volume growth of around 4-5 percent.

